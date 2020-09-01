Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson set for This Morning travel series

Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson are set to travel across the UK for ITV's This Morning.

The pair have landed their own mini-series for the daytime show.

Advertisements

Josie & Alison: Travel Top Trumps will see the pair head out across the country on the search for some of the best and quirkiest places to stay.

Alison said: “Josie - it’s on! Who doesn’t love a good old fashioned game of Top Trumps and even better, This Morning has given it a crazy new twist by incorporating some of Britain’s most unusual staycation spots.”

Josie added: “Alison & Josie - some may have coined us the better looking version of Ant & Dec (okay that someone might have been me!).”

It comes as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return as hosts of the show after their summer off. The pair will be back fronting the series from Tuesday, September 1.

Meanwhile, ITV have revealed that ratings for This Morning have climbed to their highest in a decade amid the ongoing pandemic.

Viewing figures have reached heights of 1.2 million, up 45% on past numbers.

Advertisements

This Morning's editor Martin Frizell said: “What a year it’s been so far… but we have loved welcoming brand new viewers to This Morning during the pandemic, keeping them informed and entertained throughout the most uncertain of times.

"This autumn it feels even more important to continue doing what we do best.”