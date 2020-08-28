Vera cast from Natural Selection episode on ITV

Vera is back on ITV tonight with a rerun of a classic episode - who's on the cast of Natural Selection?
Vera stars Brenda Blethyn as she dons her infamous mac and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope.
Airing again ahead of ITV's Britain's Favourite TV Detective special, the Natural Selection episode originally aired in 2017. You can watch and catch up with the latest episodes online via the ITV Hub.
You can also watch episodes online via Amazon Prime Video and get past series of Vera on DVD here.
Vera cast
Brenda Blethyn leads the cast as DCI Vera Stanhope with Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy, Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards and Noof Ousellam as DC Hicham Cherradi.
Appearing in the cast of the Natural Selection episode are:
Christopher Colquhoun as Dr. Anthony Carmichael
Lisa Hammond as Helen Milton
Matthew Wilson as Ryan Campbell
Suzanne Packer as Sophia Ashbrook
Georgia Maguire as Vicki Hogarth
Mawaan Rizwan as Jamil
Joe Blakemore as Peter Haden
Ewan Stewart as Michael Hogarth
Kerrie Hayes as Alice Wyatt
Andrew Havill as Gareth Anderson
Vera spoilers
DCI Vera Stanhope investigates the mysterious death of a wildlife ranger whose body is discovered on the shore of a remote island off the coast of Northumberland.
Vera airs on ITV.
Episodes are available to catch up on ITV Hub.