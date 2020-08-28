Vera cast from Natural Selection episode on ITV

Vera is back on ITV tonight with a rerun of a classic episode - who's on the cast of Natural Selection?

Vera stars Brenda Blethyn as she dons her infamous mac and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope.

Airing again ahead of ITV's Britain's Favourite TV Detective special, the Natural Selection episode originally aired in 2017. You can watch and catch up with the latest episodes online via the ITV Hub.

You can also watch episodes online via Amazon Prime Video and get past series of Vera on DVD here.

Vera cast

Brenda Blethyn leads the cast as DCI Vera Stanhope with Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy, Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards and Noof Ousellam as DC Hicham Cherradi.

Appearing in the cast of the Natural Selection episode are:

Christopher Colquhoun as Dr. Anthony Carmichael

Lisa Hammond as Helen Milton

Matthew Wilson as Ryan Campbell

Suzanne Packer as Sophia Ashbrook

Georgia Maguire as Vicki Hogarth

Mawaan Rizwan as Jamil

Joe Blakemore as Peter Haden

Ewan Stewart as Michael Hogarth

Kerrie Hayes as Alice Wyatt

Andrew Havill as Gareth Anderson

Vera spoilers

DCI Vera Stanhope investigates the mysterious death of a wildlife ranger whose body is discovered on the shore of a remote island off the coast of Northumberland.

Vera airs on ITV.

Episodes are available to catch up on ITV Hub.

