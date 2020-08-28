Sorry I Didn't Know: ITV announce brand new comedy panel show

ITV has announced a brand new comedy panel show Sorry I Didn’t Know.

The four-part series will air from October to mark Black History Month.

ITV describe the new programme as "A classic comedy panel show… but altogether new."

Sorry, I Didn’t Know tests and teases players' and audiences knowledgeof untold stories and unsung heroes… History… With a touch of colour.

Jimmy Akingbola, star of hit ITV sitcom Kate and Koji, will host the series.

Populated by raucous teams, Sorry, I Didn’t Know is a riotous showcase of some of the hottest comedians from diverse backgrounds that we rarely see on such shows, as they embrace the gaping lack of knowledge we all have when it comes to Black history.

ITV tease: "Sorry, I Didn’t Know is bold, tongue-in-cheek and unapologetic, with something for everyone – no matter what their colour or demographic."