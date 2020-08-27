The Black Full Monty: Channel 4 announce brand new documentary

Channel 4 has announced The Black Full Monty, a new one-off special documentary.

The show will air in September, looking at life on and off stage for a group of Black male strippers.

Channel 4 said: "The programme goes behind the curtain with The Chocolate Men – A Black-owned business making waves as Britain’s first all-Black touring strip dancing group, filmed during their 2018 nationwide tour.

"With a revealing look at what brings audiences from all walks of life flocking to their performances, the men behind the saucy strip shows explain what motivates them to bare all.

Executive producer Andy Mundy-Castle said: "We completed The Black Full Monty in 2019 when the world was a very different place. Now protests and debates have brought the issue of race and identity into sharper focus here in Britain and the world.

"From its inception The Black Full Monty, was a light-hearted insight into a sensitive subject – black masculinity – something rarely talked about on British screens.

"I hope the honest and open conversations the film features will have the power to open dialogue and offer different perspectives about black men who decided to take ownership of the stereotypes that beset them."

A one-off hour special, The Black Full Monty will air on Channel 4 on 10 September at 10PM.