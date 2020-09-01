It'll Be Alright On The Night start date as David Walliams hosts new series

It'll Be Alright On The Night will return to ITV with a brand new series.

David Walliams is back as host of the show which exposes TV's toe-curling cock-ups, as the world's biggest stars battle to keep their programmes on air.

Advertisements

A new six-part series of It'll Be Alright On The Night will begin on Friday, September 11 at 9:30PM.

Bringing the show into a new era, David and his team of blooper-snoopers have crossed the channels to find the funniest outtakes and live disasters from telly's most popular programmes…

Amongst David's cock-ups in the first episode – Olly Murs is attacked by a fly on The Voice, a goat runs amok in Judge Rinder's court, a Love islander discovers the danger of wearing high heels on TV, and a desperate dog relieves himself on Paul O'Grady!

But when catastrophe strikes – will the show go on?

You can watch episodes both on TV on ITV and online via the ITV Hub.