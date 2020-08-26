Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 2020 start date confirmed for new series

When Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is on TV has been confirmed with a new series starting soon.

Host Jeremy Clarkson will be back as a new batch of contestants face 15 questions as they try to take home the jackpot.

Advertisements

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 2020 start date

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's new series will start on Monday, September 7 at 9PM on ITV.

Episodes will then continue nightly at 9PM across the week.

The new series, filmed earlier this year, will feature a few changes.

Due to social distancing, there was no audience for the show which meant that the game's famous lifelines got a shake up.

Advertisements

Ask The Audience, has gone and instead, contestants will be given two Phone A Friend lifelines alongside a 50:50 and Ask The Host, which was first introduced for the revived series in 2018.

Meanwhile it's been teased that one of the upcoming contestants will win the top prize of £1 million.

Jeremy said: "I'm absolutely thrilled and delighted that we've found someone who seems to know just about everything.

"I can't wait for the viewers to see it and I want to watch it back, too. I was just in awe of this contestant and think they are probably the best the show has ever had in its 22-year history. It was a joy to sit and watch it unfold."

Apply for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

If you would like the chance to sit opposite Jeremy in the world-famous Hotseat you can apply to be a contestant now on future series.

You can apply for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? online by clicking HERE if you're over the age of 18.

The closing date for applications is currently set for 30th September 2020.