Here's a first look at The Comey Rule, the brand new comedy coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

The show stars Emmy winner Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) as former FBI Director James Comey and Emmy winner Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes) as President Donald J. Trump.

The two-part event series was adapted for the screen and directed by Oscar nominated screenwriter Billy Ray (Captain Phillips, Shattered Glass).

The Comey Rule will be released on September 30 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV. Watch the official trailer here...

Based on Comey’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling book A Higher Loyalty and more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals, The Comey Rule is an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation.

Sky tease: "The Comey Rule is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course."