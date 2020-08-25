The National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer coming to Channel 4

Channel 4 has announced The National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer.

The new special will celebrate the stars of UK comedy with a glorious viewer-voted awards show.

The National Comedy Awards will make their debut in 2021 in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Channel 4 say: "The awards will bring the year’s best-loved comedy stars together for a night that celebrates the brilliant work of the comedy world, and all for a good cause. The coveted trophies will be awarded to the winners during the spectacular star-studded red-carpet event which is to be broadcast on Channel 4.

"The National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer will honour both emerging and established British comedy talent, with the public voting on key prizes, alongside two additional special recognition awards.

"The categories, which will be announced in due course, will honour the genre in all its forms with nods to fan-favourites across recent scripted and unscripted comedy, live shows, and the latest, podcast jokers all being eligible for nomination."

Tom Beck, Head of Live Events, Channel 4 said: “UK comedy is the best in the world, and from Catastrophe to Cats Does Countdown, and Desmond’s to Derry Girls, Channel 4 has always been at the heart of that success. These awards will be a spectacular way of celebrating a phenomenal new range of shows, writers and performers in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.”

Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment, Channel 4 commented: “This is an award show for our times. Fans will be able to vote on the people, some established and others less so, who really make them laugh. We will be celebrating some incredible comedy talent while supporting the incredible Stand Up To Cancer. It promises to be a very special night of TV.”

Launched in the UK in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research. To date, the campaign has raised more than £62 million, funding 52 clinical trials and projects, involving over 11,000 patients across the country.