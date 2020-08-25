Viewpoint: ITV announces new drama starring Noel Clarke

ITV has announced brand new drama Viewpoint, starring Noel Clarke.

Noel Clarke (Bulletproof, Star Trek Into Darkness) will lead an all star cast in the new five-part series

Based on an idea by Fleabag and Emmy award-winning director, Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve, No Offence) and co-created and written by Edgar award-winner Ed Whitmore (Safe House, Manhunt), the gripping new drama follows a tense police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community and explores whether it is ever possible to observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect.

Clarke plays surveillance detective, DC Martin King, who sets up his observation post in the home of single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling, played by Alexandra Roach (No Offence, Black Mirror).

Zoe’s windows command a panoramic view of Westbury Square, and more importantly provides a direct sightline into the home of missing primary school teacher, Gemma Hillman, played by Amy Wren (Tutankhamun, The Last Kingdom); the home she shares with boyfriend and prime suspect in her disappearance, Greg Sullivan, played by Fehinti Balogun (Informer, January 22nd).

Also on the cast are Catherine Tyldesley (Scarborough, Coronation Street), Bronagh Waugh (The Fall, Unforgotten), Sarah Niles (Trust Me, Catastrophe), Shannon Murray (Get Even, EastEnders), Phil Davis (Whitechapel, Poldark) Ian Puleston-Davies (Tin Star, Pennyworth), Dominic Allburn (Jack Irish: Dead Point, Between Two Worlds), Marcus Garvey (Broadchurch, Last Tango in Halifax), Carlyss Peer (The Feed) and Erin Shanagher (The Bay).

ITV tease of the series: "Mining the paranoid hinterland of Rear Window and The Lives Of Others, Viewpoint is a contemporary, character-driven mystery with a seductively intimate feel. But ultimately, it’s as much about friendship, trust and community as it is about solving a crime.

"Exploring the tension between our public and private lives and the secrets and horrors that thrive behind closed doors…especially when we think no-one’s watching. "

Head of Drama at programme makers Tiger Aspect Productions and Executive Producer, Lucy Bedford said: “Harry and Ed have crafted a compelling, tense, claustrophobic thriller that turns the spotlight on the observer rather than the observed.

"With the incredible Noel Clarke and Alexandra Roach leading the cast, we are extremely excited to be back in production.”

Filming has started in Manchester with an air date to be confirmed.

