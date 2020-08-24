Love Island's Ovie Soko to host BBC documentary on life after reality TV

Love Island star Ovie Soko is to front a new BBC documentary exploring life after reality TV.

Basketball player Ovie made it to the final of Love Island 2019 after becoming a fan favourite with his his irresistible charm and laid-back persona.

But Ovie is facing a big decision - one that could change his life forever.

In a new documentary for BBC Three, Ovie: Life After Reality TV sees Ovie at a crossroads as he attempts to decide on the next chapter in his life. Whether to use his celebrity status and reality TV fame to build a new career, or go back to his first love of playing top class basketball.

To help make his decision, Ovie talks to a number of reality stars including Vicky Pattison and Mario Falcone.

The BBC reveal of the one-off special: "Multi-millionaire I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here winner Vicky Pattison speaks to Ovie. She’s been in the reality TV business for ten years on shows from Geordie Shore to Celebrity Masterchef and has seen six figure paydays by managing to cross over into mainstream television.

"But Ovie also hears from people who believe there is a dark side to the business, whose paths have awarded them fame and money, but have paid the price - sometimes with serious consequences.

"Mario Falcone, one of the original cast members of The Only Way Is Essex explains what life was like in the fast lane when he was on TOWIE, he drove a Lamborghini, had glamorous girlfriends and the cash was rolling in. But Mario’s reality TV journey ended with an attempt to take his own life, and he’s now turned his back on the industry."

Reality TV offers life changing money and opportunities but it comes with risks and sacrifices. As Ovie wrestles with his decision about how to make his next move, he discovers what it takes to succeed in the industry and what’s really at stake when people play the reality TV game.

Ovie: Life After Reality TV will air on BBC Three.