Tipping Point applications: How to apply to be on the ITV series

Here's how to apply to be a contestant on ITV's Tipping Point.

Hosted by Ben Shephard, the tea time game show is currently seeking applications for its next series.

Tipping Point applications

Applications to be a contestant on Tipping Point for its eleventh series are open now.

ITV say: "Tipping Point is returning for a 11th series and we are on the lookout for contestants. "We are searching for outgoing people who want the chance to win thousands of pounds by using a combination of skill and judgement to master the machine.?

You must be 18 or over in order to apply.

To submit yourself, fill out the form online here.

Applications currently close on September 4, 2020.

How does Tipping Point work?

Four contestants start each game, answering questions in order to win counters to put into a giant arcade-style coin pusher machine.

Each counter that drops from the machine is worth £50 which is added to that players total. At the end of each round the lowest scoring contestant is eliminated.

In the final round, the last remaining contestant plays for a jackpot. The biggest win so far saw one lucky contestant take home £20,000.

Tipping Point currently airs 4PM weekdays on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.