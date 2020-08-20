EarlyBe: ITV Hub to host new episodes of ITVBe shows before they air on TV

ITV Hub is to air new episodes of ITVBe shows before they air on TV.

The new 'EarlyBe' will give fans an exclusive first chance to watch brand new episodes of ITVBe’s most popular and talked about shows.

On Thursday, September 3 the Hub will debut the first episode from the new series of Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries on the platform the morning before broadcasting on ITVBe.

The ITV Hub will host all new episodes of reality favourites including The Real Housewives of Cheshire and The Only Way Is Essex.

As TOWIE reaches its milestone tenth anniversary, and with Housewives going into its twelve series, new episodes from both series will go live on the ITV Hub each week by 7am.

ITV has also announced a brand new special online only series to celebrate 10 years of The Only Way Is Essex, The TOWIE Years, looking back on a decade of Essex drama.

EarlyBe also includes other exclusive ITVBe programming including the forthcoming sixth series of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and the latest instalment of Gemma Collins: Diva Forever & Ever.

Additionally, later this week, ITV Hub will be hosting Virgin Media’s Best of V Festival, delving into the archives for a look at some of the most celebrated moments and legendary V Festival performances.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels & Acquisitions, ITV said: “ITVBe’s reality content has always proved hugely popular on the ITV Hub platform, and now we’re treating Hub viewers to an early morning fix of their favourite shows, ensuring they can stay ahead of the curve on all the Essex dramas and Housewives feuds.”

EarlyBe begins on Thursday 3 September on the ITV Hub.