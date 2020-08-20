Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens coming to BBC iPlayer in the UK

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Golden Globe winner and rapper Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s Eight, The Farewell), stars as Nora Linn in the scripted comedy series, based on Awkwafina’s real-life beginnings in Queens, New York.

The ten-part first series will be available to stream exclusively on BBC iPlayer in the UK later in 2020. An exact release date is to be confirmed.

Further cast on the show include Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, Isn’t It Romantic), as Nora’s cousin Edmund, BD Wong (Jurassic Park, Mr Robot) as her dad Wally, and Lori Tann Chinn (Orange Is The New Black), as Grandma.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens follows Nora as she navigates young adulthood in outer borough New York City, leaning on her wider family as she takes her first steps towards financial independence.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens is fresh, funny and very engaging - we are delighted that the series is joining BBC Three’s strong and distinctive comedy line-up.”

A second series has already been commissioned in the States.