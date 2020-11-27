Fred Sirieix is back with a second series of Snackmasters on Channel 4.

The Renowned Maitre D’, known for his appearances on First Dates and First Dates Hotel, will set some of the country’s top chefs an extraordinary challenge

In each of the four episodes, two chefs will battle it out to see who can create the most perfect replica of one iconic snack.

On completing their masterpieces, the chefs will bring their replicas to the very factories that mass-produce them, to be judged by the assembly-line workers and bosses behind the real thing.

Snackmasters Series 2 begins on Thursday, 10 December at 8PM on Channel 4.

Snackmasters Series 2 episodes

Episode 1 - 10 December - Quavers

For the start of the new series, Fred sets two leading chefs the extraordinary challenge of creating a perfect replica of a lunchbox legend - a packet of Quavers. These curly, cheesy snacks are easy to take for granted, but recreating them proves to be a near-impossible task for Anna Haugh and Aktar Islam.

Anna, from upmarket Chelsea restaurant Myrtle, learned her trade from the likes of Gordon Ramsay. Aktar Islam is renowned as a highly technical chef and holds a Michelin star at high-class Opheem in his home city, Birmingham. Both chefs need to draw on their decades of fine dining experience - not to mention some ingenious repurposing of household gadgets - as they attempt to replicate the finer details of Quavers' delicate texture and cheesy taste.

After seven days and seven sleepless nights, the chefs cook their replicas head to head for a panel of Quavers big cheeses, who will pick a winner.

This week two leading chefs must create a perfect replica of Domino's pepperoni passion pizza.

Taking part are Jason Atherton, who holds four Michelin stars and is one of Britain's most successful culinary entrepreneurs, and Francesco Mazzei, a proud Italian, famous for bringing spicy 'Nduja sausage to the UK. Both chefs go all out to perfect their replicas, from spending eye watering sums on speciality pizza ovens, to conducting spy missions at their local Domino's.

The competition reaches fever pitch in a battle of England versus Italy, where both chefs cook their pizzas for a panel of Domino's bosses, who will pick a winner.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

Meanwhile alongside Fred, comedian Jayde Adams will be back to go behind-the-scenes in to reveal the real processes that produce millions of the nation’s favourite treats.

Snackmasters Series 2 starts on TV Thursday, 10 December at 8PM on Channel 4.

Fred said of the show: “I have worked with top chefs all my life. I know only too well how competitive and particular they are. But this is a challenge on a different scale."

He added: "I’m so thrilled to be back for a second helping of Snackmasters. It was such fun to watch the greatest chefs in the land sweat it out to replicate these world-famous snacks.

"I can’t wait to find out what tasty feats our next round of culinary maestros will face!"

Series 1 of Snackmasters is available to watch online on All4 here.