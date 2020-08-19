Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's return to ITV's This Morning has been confirmed.

The pair have been enjoying a summer break but it's now been announced when they will be back on TV.

They will return to the sofa on Tuesday, September 1 after a range of guest hosts stood in for the pair over the past seven weeks.

They included X Factor's Dermot O'Leary, This Morning's fashion expert Rochelle Humes and This Morning regular Alison Hammond.

Also appearing were Strictly Come Dancing winner and sports presenter Ore Oduba together with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

It was reported this week that Holly had cut her holiday short in order to quarantine for two weeks before returning to presenting duties

Meanwhile, Phillip Schofield recently responded to claims he could leave ITV's This Morning for the BBC next year.

Phil has been hosting This Morning since 2002, originally alongside Fern Britton and since 2009 with Holly.

But with his deal expiring in 2021, there were claims that the BBC are lining up an offer to poach the presenter, who also fronts Dancing On Ice.

However Phil has suggested he won't be switching channels any time soon.

When one fan asked on Twitter: "please please don't say that you and Holly are leaving this morning?"

He replied: "Course not" alongside a crying with laughter emoji.

This Morning has been airing on ITV since 1988, with almost 7,000 episodes to date.

This Morning has been airing on ITV since 1988, with almost 7,000 episodes to date.