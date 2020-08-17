Don't Rock The Boat line up of celebrities revealed for new ITV series

ITV has announced the all star line up for its brand new epic adventure series Don’t Rock The Boat.

The five-part series will see twelve famous faces step out of their comfort zones and onto their sea legs as they compete in one of the toughest shows ever filmed on both land and sea.

Split into two teams, they will be rowing over 500 miles from Lands End to John O’Groats. They will also face a series of jaw dropping on-shore challenges to secure vital advantages over their opposition.

Don't Rock The Boat line up

Celebrities set to sail are British politician and author Tom Watson, sports presenter and Olympic gold medalist Denise Lewis OBE and English supermodel and broadcaster Jodie Kidd.

Actor Craig Charles, singer-songwriter Fleur East, YouTuber Joe Weller and Love Island winner Jack Fincham are also confirmed.

They're joined by Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, Olympic, World and European Champion Victoria Pendleton CBE, The Chase’s Dark Destroyer Shaun Wallace, actor and presenter Adam Thomas and International girl group, The Pussycat Dolls, member Kimberly Wyatt complete the line up.

Taking the helm are sporting legend and Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff and The Voice’s AJ Odudu as they present the series and guide the celebrities through each leg of the race on the water and preside over the colossal coastal challenges on land.

Freddie Flintoff said: “I'm thrilled to be hosting this brand new show for ITV. It sounds like it's going to be a huge challenge for the twelve rowers so I'm pleased that I'll be spending most of my time on dry land...hopefully!

"It should be a great watch for everyone at home and I can't wait to get started.”

AJ Odudu added: “This is going to be a great show, with an epic line-up. Such a brilliant mix of personalities and challenges which always makes for good telly.

"I personally cannot wait to get going - especially filming with the legend that is Freddie Flintoff. We’re going to have so much fun! Bring it on!”

Don’t Rock The Boat will start on ITV later this year with an exact start date to be confired.