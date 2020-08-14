Lingo: ITV announces new game show hosted by Adil Ray - apply now!

ITV has announced a brand new game show hosted by Adil Ray.

Lingo is a new quick-thinking game of words which will debut this year.

The show sees contestant pairs compete across a series of rounds, for the chance to win a cash prize.

ITV explain: "Three teams are pitted against each other in a battle to find words. With each round the stakes become higher and the prize money escalates.

"Tactics are paramount - if a team cannot find a word there are opportunities for their opponents to swoop in and claim the word and the money.

"Only one pair makes it to the End Game, where they can double their prize pot - however, if words fail them, they could lose everything and leave empty handed."

Actor, comedian and TV presenter, Adil Ray will host the series.

Adil said: “I feel like I have just won the star prize on a game show!

"I am so excited to be working with ITV and Wildcard and to be hosting such a brilliant game. When I told my Aunty about it she wanted to come on as a contestant, as long as it was in Punjabi.

"She won't be coming on. But you could be, and I promise Lingo will be lots of fun. You have my word.”

Ed de Burgh and Ben Shephard of programme makers Wildcard added: "Adil has the perfect mix of words and comedy to bring the game to life, tease some strange answers and help us all find those missing words and letters.

"This series is sure to get people at home laughing as they shout at their TVs!’"

Casting for the series is now under way and producers are looking for competitive teams of two people from the same household to take part.

To apply please go HERE