Life start date and cast from new BBC One drama from makers of Doctor Foster

Life is the new BBC One drama from the makers of Doctor Foster.

A teaser for the show shares: "Set in Manchester, Life follows the stories of the residents of a large house divided into four flats. As each of the four stories unfold and intertwine in surprising ways, they tell a larger story about what happens when we step out of our personal space and take a closer look into other people’s lives.

"Life explores love, loss, birth, death, the ordinary, the extraordinary and everything in between."

The new six-part series will start on TV this autumn.

Life cast

Victoria Hamilton will reprise her role from Doctor Foster - now going by the name of ‘Belle’, rather than Anna - and seeking to rebuild her life anew. However her plans are disrupted by the unexpected arrival of her chaotic 15 year-old niece Maya (Erin Kellyman).

Alison Steadman plays Gail, married to Henry (played by Peter Davison), who is about to celebrate her 70th birthday when a chance encounter throws her whole life into question.

Adrian Lester plays David who is happily married to Kelly (played by Rachael Stirling), but is conflicted by temptation when he meets the impulsive Saira (played by Saira Choudhry) on holiday.

Heavily pregnant Hannah (played by Melissa Johns) - who is happily coupled up with safe and stable Liam (played by Joshua James) - has her plans upended by the return of Andy (played by Calvin Demba), with whom she had a passionate one-night stand nine months previously...

Meanwhile, Adam James will appear later on in the series, reprising his Doctor Foster role as Belle’s now ex-husband Neil. Life also features Elaine Paige and Susannah Fielding in key roles.

Life will air over six, hour-long episodes.

The series was filmed in and around Manchester.

Picture credit: BBC