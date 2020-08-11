Interior Design Masters series 2 confirmed with Alan Carr as host

Alan Carr is to host a second series of Interior Design Masters on BBC Two.

Alan will replace Fearne Cotton who fronted the first series in 2019.

Advertisements

Leading authority on design, trends and interiors, Michelle Ogundehin will reprise her role as series judge with the help of design gurus and industry experts as specialist guest judges each week.

The new eight-part series will see ten talented, up and coming designers tackle a range of design challenges and compete to win a life-changing design contract with a prestigious commercial client.

Alan Carr said: “I just can’t wait to get started on this. I’m such a huge fan of interior design and I’m chomping at the bit to see what these wonderfully creative people have in store for us.”

Series judge and internationally renowned interiors expert, Michelle Ogundehin, added: “I’m thrilled to be back for a second series to discover even more untapped design talent for Interior Design Masters.

Advertisements

"We had so many brilliant and exciting designs and designers on series one that I can’t wait to get going and see what the next cohort has to offer!”

Donna Clark, Managing Director of programme makers DSP, commented: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be welcoming the wonderful Alan Carr to the Interior Design Masters fold. His wit and enthusiasm will definitely bring a dose of sparkle to the series and we can’t wait to see him take the helm.”

BBC's Commissioning Editor, Clare Mottershead, said: “Interior Design Masters proved a real treat for our audiences last year and we’re delighted to be embarking on series two with another real treat, Alan Carr, on the team. We’re looking forward to plenty of inspirational and ambitious interiors.”

The eight part series will air on BBC Two with a start date to be confirmed.

Episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC