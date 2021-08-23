The Russell Howard Hour series 5 to begin on September 9

Series 4 of The Russell Howard Hour is to return in September, it's been confirmed.

Comedian Russell Howard will return to once more present his satirical take on global news, politics and stories dominating the cultural zeitgeist with series 4 of The Russell Howard Hour.

The new episodes will begin Thursday, 9 September at 10PM on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

The latest season of the critically acclaimed topical comedy entertainment show attracted the biggest viewing figures since season one, which was the biggest new non-scripted entertainment show to land on Sky One since 2010

Russell will again conduct in-depth interviews with guests both in studio and via a satellite link, with the show previously featuring interviews with an array of fascinating guests including; Ed Sheeran, Jim Carrey, Jack Black, Naomi Klein, Louis Theroux, Tyson Fury, John Oliver, Alesha Dixon, Elizabeth Banks, Tan France, Brian Cox, Armando Iannucci, Cambridge Analytica reporter Carole Cadwalladr, disability activist Sinead Burke and KKK converter Daryl Davis.

We will see the return of Playground Politics, where Russell travels around the country to chat to children on a whole host of topics and issues, Life Lessons featuring some of our finest comedians tackling life’s biggest questions head on and Good Deeds, championing the nation’s spirit of generosity.

Plus, for the first time, there will be intimate live performances in a new strand titled The Spotlight.

Every episode will be available to watch worldwide on Russell’s YouTube channel, which has over one million subscribers and will be broadcast in Australia and New Zealand close to UK transmission on Sky One and NOW.