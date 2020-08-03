Sir David Attenborough, Hans Zimmer and rapper Dave to join forces for Planet Earth special

Sir David Attenborough, composer Hans Zimmer and rapper Dave will join forces for a new BBC One special.

The BBC say that the unique collaboration will be a "visual and musical feast designed to lift viewers' spirits during a time of international uncertainty".

Called Planet Earth: A Celebration, it will take viewers on an exhilarating journey to the wildest places on earth, using eight of the most extraordinary sequences from the Bafta award-winning Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II - the most watched natural history series of the last fifteen years.

Sir David has recorded a new narration for the programme with sequences accompanied by music from award winning composer Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and the team at Bleeding Fingers who have created new compositions, and have rearranged the original scores.

The string section of the score is performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra, accompanied by UK rapper Dave, who will be featured performing on the grand piano. Both the orchestra and Dave were filmed for the programme in the Lyndhurst Hall at Air Studios, London.

Hans Zimmer said: “Working with David on so many of his magnificent programs celebrating nature and our planet has been a joy for me. I am constantly inspired by what he is able to capture, and the collection of sequences featured in Planet Earth: A Celebration is truly special.

"It was an honour to once again work with David, Jacob Shea and the BBC Concert Orchestra to highlight these incredible stories once again.”

Dave added: “I’ve always been fan of powerful natural history documentaries. This is a programme where nature and music come together, so it was only right that I lent my talent, my time, and my attention to this project. It was a pleasure to work alongside Sir David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer.”

Tony Hall, BBC Director-General, commented: “The BBC has curated this amazing collection of sequences from two of the most talked about natural history series of recent years, Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, as a spectacular treat for the viewers.

"With brand new narration from the brilliant David Attenborough, a new score from Hans Zimmer and the team at Bleeding Fingers played by the BBC Concert Orchestra with Dave on the piano, this thrilling journey around the world promises to lift everyone's spirits.”

Planet Earth: A Celebration is a one-off hour long special which will air on BBC One.