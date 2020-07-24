Death In Paradise series 10 begins filming with first cast confirmed

Filming has started on series 10 of Death In Paradise, the BBC has announced.

Cameras are rolling once more on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, filming a set of brand new episodes.

Advertisements

The latest guidance is being followed at every step, with the BBC saying: "The health and safety of our cast and crew is paramount and production is working in line with the Guadeloupe advice as well as the industry guidelines."

Series 10 of Death In Paradise will welcome back Ralf Little as D.I. Neville Parker, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tobi Bakare as D.S. JP Hooper and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

They will be joined by Josephine Jobert who returns in the role of D.S. Florence Cassell and newcomer Tahj Miles who will play 18-year-old petty criminal Marlon Pryce.

The BBC tease of the tenth anniversary series: "Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago - but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly…

Advertisements

"Neville soon realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets - including of a romantic nature. But is Neville really built for a life in the tropics? And is a romantic relationship ever going to be possible for him?"

Executive Producer, Tim Key, said: “We are delighted to be able to start filming and can’t wait to celebrate our tenth series with our audience. It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville.

"And we are very happy to welcome Tahj Miles to the show. Marlon is going to make real waves once he arrives in Saint Marie. We’ve got some real treats for our long-term viewers as the series progresses - including some major surprises and the possibility of another returning face or two.

"We are determined to make this our biggest and best series yet and can’t wait to take our viewers back to Saint Marie in 2021.”

Advertisements

Death In Paradise airs on BBC One with a start date for series 10 to be confirmed.

For now you can watch episodes from past series on BBC iPlayer here.