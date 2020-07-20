The Secrets She Keeps airs on BBC One - what happens at the end of the last episode and will there be a second series?

The Secrets She Keeps is a six-part drama based on the book of the same name by Michael Robotham.

Episodes have been airing on Monday and Tuesday nights on BBC One while the full series is available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.

It tells the story of two women whose worlds implode by a chance encounter who are both pregnant and due to give birth at the same time. Agatha works in a supermarket while Meghan is a 'mummy blogger' on the rise.

The Secrets She Keeps spoilers

We found out at the end of the first episode that Agatha is faking her pregnancy. It later turned out that Agatha was out to steal Meghan's child to pass off as her own.

We saw Agatha disguise herself as a nurse to take Meghan's baby at the hospital.

However the baby soon became ill and with Agatha refusing to take him to see doctors, she went on the run.

The TV show ended with a tense confrontation between Meghan and Agatha, who was armed with a gun. Ultimately, the baby boy was returned to his rightful mother unharmed.

We were led to believe that Agatha had shot herself before it was revealed she had in fact been shot in the arm by police and imprisoned.

As for Meghan, she had been keeping a secret herself after having an affair with friend Simon shortly before falling pregnant.

With Simon demanding a paternity test, Meghan plotted to keep her fling quiet by swapping the newborn's DNA swab with one taken from one of her other children.

It means that we never actually discover who the real father of baby Ben is.

The Secrets She Keeps season 2?

With questions still to answer, there's definitely potential for a further series.

As yet however there has been no official news on a possible second season.

The cast is led by Laura Carmichael as Agatha Fyfle and Jessica De Gouw as Meghan O'Shaughnessy with Michael Dorman as Jack O'Shaughnessy and Ryan Corr as Simon Beecher.