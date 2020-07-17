Andi Peters to replace Lorraine Kelly over the summer

Andi Peters will guest host ITV's Lorraine over the summer, it's been announced.

He will sit in for Lorraine Kelly for two weeks between August 10 and 21 while regular guest host Christine Lampard will front the show between July 20 and August 7 and August 24 and September 1.

Andi said: “I love Lorraine, I’ve known her for ten years, I’m on her show every day with competitions and it’s great to be part of that family. So, sitting in for her is an honour, Lorraine is an institution.

"As much as I adore always giving away money on the competition slots, I’m looking forward to chatting to people and having a whole hour to actually relax into it. I’m a bit of a chatterbox.

"I’ll enjoy having guests on, who want to have a bit of a chinwag and also to be able to do some serious stuff."

Christine added: “I'm really looking forward to being back at Lorraine. The team is always so lovely and welcoming and now more than ever, it'll be great to catch up with people and find out how they are getting on."

Lorraine commented: “I’m so delighted Christine and Andi will be standing in for me. They are both lovely people and total professionals.

"Actually, I’ve been trying to get Andi to present my show for ages but he’s always been away filming in exotic locations. I’m glad we’ve managed to pin him down.”

And Lorraine editor Victoria Kennedy said: "While [Lorraine] takes a short break we will continue to bring the same mix of entertainment, inspiring stories and health advice.

"Christine and Andi are both much-loved and familiar faces on the show and we look forward to spending our summer with them as they each take the helm until Lorraine's return."

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9AM on ITV.

You can watch episodes from the past week online via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV