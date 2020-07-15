The Young Offenders season 3 release date and cast from BBC series

Season 3 of The Young Offenders arrives on the BBC this month (July)

Created by Peter Foott, The Young Offenders tells the coming-of-age adventures of loveable rogues Conor and Jock and their mother/guardian Mairéad as she tries to keep them on the straight and narrow.

Set in Cork, Ireland, the best friends continue to navigate their awkward teenage years as they hatch plans to help distract from their tough home lives, work on sustaining their relationships and try to care for the newest family member baby Star.

With Conor and Jock now expelled from school, they must find their way as young adults and learn to support their unconventional family unit.

The Young Offenders series 3 start date

The Young Offenders will be available to watch online in full on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 19 July.

Episodes will also air on TV on BBC One weekly on Fridays at 9.30pm from 24 July.

Leading the cast of season 3 will be Alex Murphy as Conor MacSweeney; Chris Walley as Jock O'Keeffe and Hilary Rose as Mairéad MacSweeney.

Joining them will be Dominic MacHale as Sergeant Tony Healy and Shane Casey as Billy Murphy.

In the first episode of the new series, Conor and Jock join forces with Billy who has masterminded an amateur heist of luxury televisions. Baby Star unexpectedly becomes involved which leads to further chaos and some valuable lessons are learned.

Late in the series, Conor and Jock steal the bikes of their dreams - which turn out to be the slowest bikes in history.

Sergeant Healy takes chase and eventually corners them, leaving the lads with no other option than to call on the help of Mairéad.

Series 1 and 2 of The Young Offenders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: BBC

