Katy Keene UK release date as the series comes to BBC iPlayer

Katy Keene is coming to the UK - when is the release date and how can you watch online?

Based on Archie’s Comics, Katy Keene follows the lives of four New Yorkers each with dreams to make it big in the worlds of fashion, Broadway, music and the arts.

Advertisements

This Riverdale spin-off witnesses the highs and lows of fashion designer Katy Keene, singer/songwriter Josie McCoy, performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger, and 'It Girl' Pepper Smith - as they chase their dreams together in The Big Apple.

Katy Keene release date in the UK

The UK airing of Katy Keene has been confirmed with the release date announced for Saturday, July 25 on BBC iPlayer.

The series is made up of thirteen, 40 minute long episodes.

A teaser for the show reads: "As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city - they'll find long-lasting friendship.

Advertisements

"Music plays a huge role in the series, with stunning musical performances from the cast as they express through song and dance the fun, excitement and fear of making it big in New York City."

Katy Keene cast

Lucy Hale stars as Katy Keene, a bold, big-hearted and independent, 20-something New Yorker. She aspires to be a fashion designer - when she’s not working as a personal shopper at a luxury department store, Lacy’s.

Ashleigh Murray plays Josie McCoy, Katy’s friend who has left her small town of Riverdale, for a new adventure to make it in the big city. With her eyes set on breaking into the music scene as the next Diana Ross, Josie finds herself forging new friendships, falling into new relationships, and following where the bright lights lead her and her legendary band, The Pussycats.

Jonny Beauchamp plays Jorge Lopez/Ginger. By day, Jorge works at his family’s corner shop. By night, he turns into his drag alter ego, Ginger who bartends and performs at a local club. Jorge has always aspired to be a leading Broadway performer, but now he’s looking to take his drag career to the next level.

Advertisements

Julia Chan is 'It Girl' Pepper Smith, the life and soul of the party and a trendsetter. She has a desire to open her very own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory, filled with art and entertainment. But behind all the outrageous noise, no one quite knows where she gets all her money - or if she even has any.

Katy Keene lands on BBC iPlayer on 25 July.