New premiere highlights for Sky Cinema this month include Joker, The Assistant and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Plus, Sky Cinema will be bringing a collections dedicated to iconic Villains, the popular Star Wars franchise, and of some of the most imaginative Adventure films of recent times.

Joker – 7th August - Joker is the chilling standalone origin story of the iconic villain (Joaquin Phoenix), following his life as a failed comedian in the 1980s and his gradual descent into madness. Directed by Todd Phillips, this cautionary tale also stars Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz.

The Assistant – 8th August - A young woman (Julia Garner) gets her dream job in a film company but begins to discover dark secrets rooted deep within the workplace. Although inspired by the Weinstein scandal, this intimate character study focuses largely on everyday workplace structures that allow such abuse to continue unchallenged. The most unsettling aspect of all? This film is set over the span of a single day.

The Kill Team – 13th August - A thrilling drama based on true events and a documentary of the same name, The Kill Team follows a young American soldier (Alexander Skarsgård) who faces a moral dilemma after his intimidating Sergeant and other members of his squad start committing war crimes in Afghanistan.

Jumanji: The Next Level – 14th August - The gang is back - but the game has changed. As old friends return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect, and meet a cast of brand-new characters played by Danny DeVito, Donald Glover, and Awkwafina who join The Rock, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

Ordinary Love – 16th August - Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville star as Joan and Tom who have been married for years. When Joan is unexpectedly diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a new light on their relationship and forces them to confront the challenges that lie ahead.

Zombieland: Double Tap – 21st August - An action-packed, explosive sequel to the hit zombie horror-comedy. In Zombieland: Double Tap, the team face rapidly evolving new zombies, meet a pretentious stoner called Berkley (Avan Jogia) and pick up a Louis Vuitton-toting ditz named Madison from a fridge-freezer (Zoey Deutch). Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone return to star.

The Informer – 22nd August - Reformed criminal and former soldier Pete Koslow is given the chance to work undercover for corrupt FBI handlers, in exchange for freedom from prison. Amidst his mission to infiltrate the Polish mob's drug trade in New York, Koslow has to race against time when a drug deal goes wrong and threatens to expose his identity. This British crime-thriller stars Rosamund Pike, Ana De Armas and Joel Kinnaman.

Swallow – 23rd August - This provocative psychological thriller starring Haley Bennett paints a dark portrait of a woman who reclaims her independence through the habit of swallowing dangerous inedible objects, including hair, dirt, and even safety pins.

Abominable – 28th August - A teenage girl and her friends leave Shanghai and embark on a crazy journey to reunite a magical yeti with his family, in this charming film available on the new Sky Cinema Animation channel. From Dreamworks animation, this film stars Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson and Eddie Izzard.

Ready Or Not – 29th August - A black comedy from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, this film follows a young bride (Samara Weaving) as she joins her new husband's (Mark O'Brien) rich, eccentric family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell) in a time-honoured tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival. This fresh, macabre tale of family and revenge will appeal to fans of Knives Out and Parasite.

Blue Story – 30th August - A feature adaptation of Rapman's YouTube series, focusing on two young friends living in neighbouring London boroughs. Timmy and Marco go to the same high school, but when the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war, they shift from friends to enemies. A truly hard-hitting and genuine directorial debut, closely inspired by true stories.

