Married At First Sight will be back for series 5 on Channel 4 this autumn.

The reality show sees sets of strangers marry one another before being followed around for their first six weeks together.

At the end of the show, they'll have the choice of whether to stay together or get divorced.

Channel 4 has confirmed that series 5 of the UK version will start this autumn with an exact air date to be confirmed.

Teasing the new series, Channel 4 said: "This time, the singles will be paired by two of the world’s best matchmakers: Oprah’s ‘Love Doctor’ Paul C Brunson who is known as the ‘real-life Hitch’ as well as a dating agent on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, and leading UK matchmaker Genevieve Gresset. Between them they have paired thousands of couples.

"They’ll also be assisted in their love matching by psychologist, Dr Angela Smith.

"This new series will follow the couples, from being matched, to getting married, going on honeymoon and beginning their lives as newlyweds just as lockdown hit, putting extra pressure on their fledgling romances.

"The refreshed format charts each couples’ efforts to make life as husband and wife work, before they make a crucial decision - whether to part ways or remain in wedded bliss."

Alongside the British series, the American version and Australian version are also available to watch online.