Gogglebox will be back for a brand new series on Channel 4 this autumn.

Currently Celebrity Gogglebox is airing Friday nights.

But it won't be long until the main series returns with Channel 4 confirming that a new run of 15 episodes begins in September.

Returning for a 16th series, Britain's sharpest armchair critics are set to once more share their insightful, passionate and sometimes emotional critiques of the week's biggest and best shows.

An exact start date is to be confirmed but it's likely the show will return to its regular Friday 9PM timeslot.

For now, you can catch up with past episodes of Gogglebox online via All 4.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues this Friday night at 9PM.

Celebs appearing on the sofa this year include TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda, actress Denise Van Outen and her partner Ted (Eddie) Boxshall, husband and wife TV personalities Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, TV personalities and couple Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash and football legend Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra.

There's also actress Maureen Lipman and actor Gyles Brandreth, Love Island host and narrator (and couple), Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling , actresses Emilia Fox and her mum Joanna David, comedians Mo Gilligan and Babatúndé Aléshé and TV personalities Susanna Reid and Judge Rinder.

From light entertainment to the week's biggest news stories, Celebrity Gogglebox will once again offer sharp, insightful, funny and sometimes emotional critiques and views of popular and topical TV shows, sparking debate and giving the audience the chance to share those 'we said that!' moments with some of their favourite celebrities.

You can watch episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox online via All 4 player here.