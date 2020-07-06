Guilt season 2: BBC Two confirms new series of hit Scottish show for 2021

Guilt will return for a second series to BBC Two, it's been announced.

Written by Neil Forsyth (Eric, Ernie And Me, Bob Servant), series 1 of Guilt aired on both BBC Two and on BBC Scotland in 2019.

Now a season 2 has been confirmed with a new four-part series to air in 2021.

Filming is expected to start in Scotland later this year, following government guidelines.

The first series starred Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives as two disparate brothers, united by guilt when they accidentally run over and kill an old man on a darkened street. Other cast included Emun Elliot, Bill Paterson, Sian Brooke, Ruth Bradley and Ellie Haddington.

Cast for series two will be announced in the coming months.

Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two, said: “Neil Forsyth’s Guilt was a dark gem in last year’s schedules and I am delighted that the team is returning for a new series.

"It was a real treat to have Neil’s sharp writing and the wonderful performances, weaving a brilliant tale of lies, deception and skulduggery.

"Audiences across the UK await series two with relish.”

Steve Carson, Head of Multi-Platform Commissioning, BBC Scotland, added: “Guilt was, without a doubt, one of the highlights of our year on BBC Scotland and we’re thrilled to bring it back for a second series.

"Neil Forsyth’s ability to marry comedy and drama together and the brilliant cast that brought his scripts to life made for compelling viewing and made Guilt a must-see moment on TV and BBC iPlayer.

"With guilt finally catching up with the characters at the end of the last series, who knows what direction Neil will take them in the new series?”

Series 1 of Guilt is currently available to watch online via Amazon Prime Video.

A DVD of the first series has also been released.