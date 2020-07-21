The Secrets She Keeps concludes on BBC One this week - here's all you need to know.

The Secrets She Keeps is an Australian psychological thriller drama based on the book of the same name by Michael Robotham.

Advertisements

From the cast to when to watch on TV, here's all you need to know...

How to watch The Secrets She Keeps on TV and online

The Secrets She Keeps has six episodes.

They will air Monday and Tuesday nights at 9PM On BBC One from July 6 and 7 with the final instalments on July 20 and 21.

Alternatively, ALL six episodes are available to watch online right now via BBC iPlayer here.

Advertisements

The Secrets She Keeps cast and plot

The cast features Laura Carmichael as Agatha Fyfle, Jessica De Gouw as Meghan O'Shaughnessy, Michael Dorman as Jack O'Shaughnessy and Ryan Corr as Simon Beecher.

They're joined by Michael Sheasby as Hayden Cole, Cariba Heine as Grace, Jenni Baird as Rhea Bowden, Hazem Shammas as Cyrus Haven and Mansoor Noor as Jeremy Clay.

The Secrets She Keeps begins in an affluent Sydney suburb when two women have a chance encounter in a supermarket. They are the same age, both pregnant and due to give birth at the same time. Agatha works in the supermarket as a shelf-stacker whilst Meghan is a 'mummy blogger' on the rise.

We meet Agatha first, and we see Meghan initially through her eyes. There is something off balance about Agatha. She’s not exactly dishonest, but she watches Meghan with the gaze of a voyeur who has a disturbing, covetous streak.

After engineering a situation intended to get closer to Meghan which involves her toddler son Agatha succeeds in ingratiating herself to Meghan and the pair begin to begin an unlikely friendship.

Agatha is both impressed and irritated by the beautiful Meghan with her glamorous partner, her blog and her two kids. Why can’t she have that life? Agatha’s envious obsession with Meghan escalates into full-blown stalking. She hides in Meghan’s backyard, spying on her perfect life, gathering information on her new friend in attempts to get closer to her. She lies to Meghan about her past and it starts to emerge that perhaps Agatha has done all of this before...

Advertisements

The Secrets She Keeps SPOILERS

MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW FOR THOSE YET TO WATCH THE FULL SERIES!

We discover in the first episode that Agatha is faking her pregnancy - and it soon transpires she's plotting to steal Meghan's child to pass off as her own.

In further episodes, after lying about the arrival of her son to her family, Agatha disguises herself as a nurse to take Meghan's baby at the hospital. Later, Agatha kills her former husband Nicky after he becomes suspicious of her actions.

Meanwhile, Meghan is hiding a secret herself about the father of the baby having cheated on husband Jack with friend Simon.

The TV show ends with a confrontation between Meghan and Agatha as the baby is returned to his rightful mother - before Agatha is shot in the arm by police and imprisoned.

Advertisements

As for Meghan, she fakes a paternity test using a swab from one of her other children leaving us none the wiser as to who the father of baby Ben really is.

The Secrets She Keeps airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on BBC One or in full on BBC iPlayer here.