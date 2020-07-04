Rylan Clark-Neal's real name revealed by mum on Celebrity Gogglebox

Celebrity Gogglebox fans have been left stunned after discovering Rylan Clark-Neal's real name.

X Factor star turned TV presenter Rylan has been appearing on the Channel 4 series with his mum, Linda.

And in the latest episode, Linda revealed that Rylan's real name isn't actually Rylan at all.

She left viewers stunned after referring to Rylan by his actual name, Ross.

"Revelation of tonights @C4Gogglebox is that @Rylan name is actually Ross! #didnotknowthat love @Rylan and his mum on #Gogglebox," one fan reacted.

Another added: "How many people just googled @Rylan to see if his mum got his name wrong 😂 I never knew he was Ross! #Gogglebox"

A third shared on Twitter: "Wait Ross? ROSS? I’m shook @Rylan 👀 #CelebrityGogglebox"

Rylan rose to fame on The X Factor in 2012 where he finished in 5th place after being mentored by Nicole Scherzinger.

He went on to win Celebrity Big Brother before hosting its spin-off show Bit On The Side.

Rylan now fronts a number of TV series including Ready Steady Cook, Supermarket Sweep and It Takes Two.

Meanwhile, he's joined on the latest Celebrity Gogglebox line up by fellow celebs including actress Denise Van Outen and her partner Ted (Eddie) Boxshall, TV personalities and couple Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash and Love Island host and narrator (and couple), Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Just like in the main series, they will turn their hand to being the country’s most opinionated viewers for a brand new series.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs Friday nights at 9PM on Channel 4.

You can watch episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox via the All 4 player.