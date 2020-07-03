Mel B has quit her role as team captain on ITV2's Celebrity Juice.

Her departure follows Holly Willoughby's exit earlier this year meaning there will be two new captains when the series returns.

A spokesperson for the show said: "Mel has been a brilliant team captain and we'd like to thank her for all the laughs. We have no doubt she'll be back to banter with Keith as a guest on the show in the near future.

"A brand-new series of Celebrity Juice will be on ITV2 this Autumn with two new team captains and a whole host of guests.. watch this space!"

News of Mel quitting the show was first reported by the Daily Star.

A source told the tabloid that Mel left the show due to her busy schedule.

"Melanie has loved working with Leigh [Keith], Holly and the whole team at Celebrity Juice but next year is going to be very busy for her," they said.

Names rumoured to join Celebrity Juice in place of Holly and Mel B include Amanda Holden, Catherine Tyldesley and Emily Atack.

But someone who has ruled herself out of the running is actress Michelle Keegan after she was linked to Holly's job.

Michelle told The One Show: "I can officially say that's not true. Don't get me wrong, I'm a massive fan of the show. I love the show, I find it hilarious. But, at the minute, no, no, that's not true."

Celebrity Juice airs on ITV2.

Picture: ITV2