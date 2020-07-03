All three series of Harlots are coming on BBC Two

All three series of period drama Harlots are coming to BBC Two.

Starring Lesley Manville, Samantha Morton, Jessica Brown Findlay and Liv Tyler, BBC Two will air the first series back to back later in 2020. Series 3 will air at a later date.

Acclaimed actresses Samantha Morton (Fantastic Beasts, Rillington Place, The Last Panthers, Minority Report, Cider With Rosie), Lesley Manville (Mum, River, Maleficent) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Victor Frankenstein, The Outcast, Downton Abbey) star in the series with Liv Tyler (Gunpowder, Lord Of The Rings) joining the cast in series two and three.

The BBC share: "Set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots is a powerful family drama offering a brand new take on the city’s most valuable commercial activity - sex. Inspired by the stories of real women, the series follows Margaret Wells (Morton) and her daughters, as she struggles to reconcile her roles as mother and brothel owner.

"When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley (Manville), a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret must fight back, even if it means putting her family at risk. Brown Findlay stars as Charlotte, Margaret’s eldest daughter and the city’s most coveted courtesan, who begins to grapple with her position in both society and her immediate family."

Sue Deeks, BBC Head of Programme Acquisition, says: “Aided by a truly magnificent cast, Harlots brings 18th Century London to life with enormous style, wit, intelligence and humour.

"BBC viewers will become immersed in the gripping lives of business women Margaret Wells and Lydia Quigley as they make their way in London’s grimy, decadent world.”

Harlots is written by acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Moira Buffini (Jane Eyre, Tamara Drewe) and created by Moira Buffini and Alison Newman.

Harlots airs on Hulu in the United States and previously aired in the UK on ITV Encore.

Each series of Harlots has eight episodes.