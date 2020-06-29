Catchphrase to start filming new series with Stephen Mulhern

ITV has announced that Catchphrase is to start filming a new series.

The game show, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, will become one of the first programmes to return to production following recent lockdown restrictions.

Work on almost all TV shows was halted in March as a result of the ongoing global health crisis.

But with restrictions beginning to ease, Catchphrase will start filming new episodes in July.

Stephen said: "We were always due to start filming now so it's great that we are in a position that we can do so."

He added: "It feels so good to be back in the studio and it's taken a huge amount of work from the crew and all at STV Productions who make the show and ITV who broadcast it to get us back up and running safely. We can't wait to start."

ITV's Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe commented: "Catchphrase is the first of ITV's big entertainment shows to go back into the studio.

"All the teams have worked incredibly hard to get us back filming and the production team have protocols in place in line with Government guidelines to make sure that we are doing this in as safe a way as possible for the crew, contributors and everyone involved.

"We can't wait to get going and Stephen is the perfect host to kick off entertainment post lockdown."

In order to adhere to social distancing restrictions still in place, the new episodes will film without an audience.

Production will begin in July with 10 new instalments.

The show is rumoured to return to TV on ITV in the autumn.