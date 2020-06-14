Top Gear resumes filming with epic stunt ahead of move to BBC One this year

Filming has restarted on Top Gear as the series prepares to move to BBC One.

The BBC confirmed earlier this year that the 29th series of the motoring show will air on BBC One in 2020.

Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris emerged from lockdown today to resume filming on the next series.

They took part in a pulsating electric car race around Staffordshire’s empty Alton Towers Resort.

And Paddy came up with an unusual method to ensure the trio maintained social distancing guidelines when they were not in their respective vehicles - a two-metre stick with a red boxing glove on one end.

The presenters will be seen navigating a Honda e, Mini Electric and Vauxhall Corsa-e around a specially constructed Top Gear maze spanning the 550-acre theme park and found themselves hurtling by rollercoasters such as Oblivion and Nemesis.

Paddy McGuinness said: “I’ve always dreamed of having a theme park to myself for the day although these aren’t necessarily the circumstances I’d have chosen.

"Mustn’t grumble though, it’s great to get the gang back together after lockdown and we’re raring to go - two-metres apart at all times of course!”

Clare Pizey, Top Gear’s Executive Producer, commented: “We are so pleased to be able to start filming again and a deserted theme park is a great place to start.

"If what we’ve shot so far is anything to go by, social distancing doesn’t get in the way of Paddy, Freddy and Chris having a brilliant time and causing mayhem along the way.”

Top Gear will air on BBC One later this year.

