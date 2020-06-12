Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will return for season 2

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has been confirmed for a second season.

The NBC show, which airs on E4 here in the UK, will be back for another outing.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ and how much joy it brought to everyone. We’re thrilled to bring it back and can’t wait to see how Zoey’s journey continues,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

The series centres on Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs.

At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.

The cast features Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen and Lauren Graham.

All 12 episodes of the first season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist are now available on the All 4 player here in the UK and NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock in the US.