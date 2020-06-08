Why Broadchurch will never come back for another series

There's bad news for those hoping for a new series of ITV's hit drama Broadchurch.

Originally airing in 2013, three series of the show aired up until 2017.

But there will be "absolutely" no more its creator Chris Chibnall has said.

Speaking in the lead up to the third and final series in 2017, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “That is it and there will be no more after this one, absolutely.

“It’s been an extraordinary journey with the show it has taken us all by surprise.”

Broadchurch follows police detectives DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman).

The first series explores what happens to a small community in Dorset when it suddenly becomes the focus of a police investigation after the tragic and mysterious death of eleven year old boy Danny Latimer.

Series 2 follows the court case surrounding the killer while Hardy is haunted by illness and Sandbrook, the case he could never solve.

The trial divides the town of Broadchurch as lives are thrown under the spotlight, and secrets are laid bare.

The final series is set three years into the future when Hardy and Miller are called on to investigate the brutal assault of a local woman.

What dark secrets still lie buried in a town that has been so closely examined? And how will unresolved issues around the death of young Danny Latimer finally be settled?

Further cast included Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan, Carolyn Pickles, Arthur Darvill, Charlotte Beaumont, Vicky McClure, Adam Wilson and Matthew Gravelle.

A total of 24 episodes of Broadchurch aired on ITV between 2013 and 2017.

You can get a full DVD or Blu-Ray boxset of all the series an Amazon here.

Special features include: Behind the Scenes Series One, The Making of Broadchurch Series Two, How We Made the Broadchurch Trilogy, Cast and Crew Interviews and more, Deleted Scenes Series Two and Three, Picture Galleries

