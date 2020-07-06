Broadchurch is back on ITV - who's on the cast of the hit drama and when is it next on TV?
Broadchurch explores what happens to a small community in Dorset when it suddenly becomes the focus of a police investigation, following the tragic and mysterious death of an eleven year old boy under the glare of the media spotlight.
Bloodied and dirty, Danny Latimer has been found dead on an idyllic beach surrounded by rocks and a jutting cliff-face from where he may have fallen. While his death remains unresolved, the picturesque seaside town of Broadchurch is at the heart of a major police investigation and a national media frenzy.
Series 1 of Broadchurch airs on Monday nights on ITV starting on June 8. There are eight episodes of the show, which first aired in 2013, and will air weekly.
The next episode on Monday, July 6 will air at the later time of 10:45PM.
Broadchurch cast
DI Alec Hardy - David Tennant
DS Ellie Miller - Olivia Colman
Mark Latimer - Andrew Buchan
Beth Latimer - Jodie Whittaker
Karen White - Vicky McClure
Rev Paul Coates - Arthur Darvill
Susan Wright - Pauline Quirke
Steve Connelly - Will Mellor
Maggie Radcliffe - Carolyn Pickles
Joe Miller - Matthew Gravelle
Becca Fisher - Simone McAullay
Olly Stevens - Jonathan Bailey
Danny Latimer - Oskar McNamara
Chloe Latimer - Charlotte Beaumont
Liz Roper - Susan Brown
Tom Miller - Adam Wilson
Nige Carter - Joe Sims
Jack Marshall - David Bradley
Dean Thomas - Jacob Anderson
Watch Broadchurch on ITV on Monday nights.
A total of three series of Broadchurch aired on ITV between 2013 and 2017.
You can get a full DVD or Blu-Ray boxset of all the series an Amazon here.