Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow episodes, games and how to watch online

Alan Carr is bringing back classic gameshows in a new ITV series - here's all you need to know.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow sees the brilliant Alan Carr at the helm of five of the nation’s all-time favourite gameshows.

The series will see contestants hoping to win either big-cash rewards or top-of-the-range prizes. Alongside the entertaining, hilarious and nail-biting contests that viewers know and love, each episode will climax with an all-new epic endgame, bringing these iconic shows bang up to date.

From Play Your Cards Right and The Price is Right, to Take Your Pick, Strike it Lucky and Bullseye, players will be taking on each show for the chance to win some truly epic prizes.

Watch Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow on TV and online

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow started on TV on Saturday, May 30 and continues weekly on ITV. The next episode airs Saturday, July 4 at 7:30PM.

Alongside watching on TV, episodes are available to watch online and catch up on via ITV Hub right here.

You can also watch online via Amazon Prime Video with ITV Hub+ here for up to 30 days after episodes air.

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow episodes and spoilers

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow will air for six episodes.

Episode 1 - May 30 - Play Your Cards Right (Celebrity version)

Starting with a Play Your Cards Right Celebrity Special, Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow promises excitement, drama, scale and big family laughs. Playing for charity, morning television stalwarts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, comedian Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie, presenter Ore Oduba and his wife Portia, and singer and actor Martine McCutcheon and her husband Jack McManus all take on the deck of cards, and go “higher or lower” for the chance to win the £30,000 jackpot on the turn of a single card.

Episode 2 - June 6 - The Price Is Right

Eight players from the audience are invited to “come on down” to Contestants’ Row and guess if the price is indeed right on a host of hilarious prizes, before they spin the famous wheel and take on the Epic Showcase, where they stand to win a mountain of incredible prizes.

Episode 3 - June 13 - Take Your Pick

A host of plucky audience members go up against the gong and play the famous Yes/No game as Alan Carr bombards them with hilarious questions. One lucky player will make it through to the brand-new epic endgame and could take home a car. The show also features The Chase’s Dark Destroyer, Shaun Wallace.

Episode 4 - June 20 - Strike It Lucky

This week, Alan is supersizing the 90s classic Strike It Lucky. Three pairs of players will be choosing the top, middle or bottom as they navigate their way across a sea of screens, trying not to let their greed stop them banking too many prizes, and avoiding the infamous hotspots. One lucky pair will reach the epic endgame, where they stand to win a mountain of prizes and a luxury holiday to Las Vegas.

Episode 5 - June 27 - Play Your Cards Right

Four plucky couples test their luck against the ever-unpredictable deck of cards as they work their way higher and lower through the game, for the chance to win a £30,000 jackpot on the turn of a single card.

Episode 6 - July 4 - Bullseye

Classic gameshow Bullseye get the Epic treatment this week in the last show of the series. Four plucky pairs of contestants take on the dart boards and questions to get the chance to play the all-new epic endgame – The Four Boards of Bully!

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow airs on ITV on Saturday nights.

Picture credit: © Talkback/ITV