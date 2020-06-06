Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow episodes, games and how to watch online

Alan Carr is bringing back classic gameshows in a new ITV series - here's all you need to know.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow sees the brilliant Alan Carr at the helm of five of the nation’s all-time favourite gameshows.

The series will see contestants hoping to win either big-cash rewards or top-of-the-range prizes. Alongside the entertaining, hilarious and nail-biting contests that viewers know and love, each episode will climax with an all-new epic endgame, bringing these iconic shows bang up to date.

From Play Your Cards Right and The Price is Right, to Take Your Pick, Strike it Lucky and Bullseye, players will be taking on each show for the chance to win some truly epic prizes.

Watch Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow on TV and online

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow started on TV on Saturday, May 30 and continues weekly on ITV. The next episode airs Saturday, June 6 at 7:30PM.

Alongside watching on TV, episodes are available to watch online and catch up on via ITV Hub right here.

You can also watch online via Amazon Prime Video with ITV Hub+ here for up to 30 days after episodes air.

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow episodes and spoilers

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow will air for five episodes.

Episode 1 - May 30 - Play Your Cards Right

Starting with a Play Your Cards Right Celebrity Special, Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow promises excitement, drama, scale and big family laughs. Playing for charity, morning television stalwarts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, comedian Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie, presenter Ore Oduba and his wife Portia, and singer and actor Martine McCutcheon and her husband Jack McManus all take on the deck of cards, and go “higher or lower” for the chance to win the £30,000 jackpot on the turn of a single card.

Episode 2 - June 6 - The Price Is Right

Eight players from the audience are invited to “come on down” to Contestants’ Row and guess if the price is indeed right on a host of hilarious prizes, before they spin the famous wheel and take on the Epic Showcase, where they stand to win a mountain of incredible prizes.

Episode 3 - June 13 - Take Your Pick

Details to be confirmed.

Further episode details to be announced.

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow airs on ITV on Saturday nights.

Picture credit: © Talkback/ITV