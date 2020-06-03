The Capture will return to BBC One for a second series, it's been officially announced.

The first series in 2019 was a huge hit for the channel both on TV and online, becoming BBC iPlayer's biggest new title of the year.

Advertisements

Holliday Grainger will reprise her role as Rachel Carey for the second series which is set to follow series one’s shock ending that saw Carey seemingly join forces with the shadowy correction team she had previously sought to expose.

Bafta Award-winning creator, writer and director Ben Chanan will be back at the helm for season 2.

Further details and casting are to be confirmed.

Holliday Grainger said: “I’m excited to be joining Ben Chanan and the team for series two of The Capture. Ben’s meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing.

"I can’t wait to explore what he has in store for Rachel Carey next.”

Advertisements

Ben Chanan added: "I am thrilled to be joining forces with the BBC, Heyday and NBCUniversal International Studios again.

"The Capture series two will see Rachel Carey fall deeper into the dizzying world of fakery and disinformation. She has only just scratched the surface of this conspiracy."

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, commented: “The BBC is so proud of The Capture which gripped and enticed audiences last year, and following its launch, grew its audience each week, from episode three onwards, which is no mean feat.

"We’re hugely grateful to Ben, the cast and the entire team at Heyday Television and NBCUniversal for all their work on the series.

"I cannot wait for audiences to see where Ben is about to take this story next, and we’re excited to have Holliday back as the determined Rachel Carey, ready to take on her next challenge.”

Series one of The Capture is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer here.

Advertisements

Season 2 will run for six, hour-long episodes on BBC One.

An air date is to be confirmed.