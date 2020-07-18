Peter Crouch's new entertainment series is back on BBC One this weekend - here's all you need to know.

Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer is airing on TV on Saturday nights, in the absence of live sport and the Euros.

The BBC say the series "is set to be a one-stop shop of summery entertainment led by former professional footballer and national hero Peter Crouch".

He'll be joined by multi-talented TV and BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama and comedy supremo Alex Horne and his band the Horne Section broadcasting live from his studio hub, with the trio "intent on giving the ensconced British public a little bit of all the big summer events that have been taken away."

Episodes will feature special musical performances, celebrity guests and a "sporting tournament like no other".

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer here.

The BBC add of the show: "Using the full scope of communication technology and the hosts showbiz-heavy phonebook, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer will take advantage of everyone being stuck at home to remotely bring audiences live music, replacement sports action, exclusive comedy, celebrity guests, interactive audience fun and VT adventures from all over the country - and beyond.

"An entertainment show like no other for a time like no other, the series picks up where the cancelled festivals, tournaments and gatherings left off and takes a running jump into the night.

"So sit back with Peter, Maya, Alex and his band plus a host of other special guests and get ready to party for a summer like no other. Besides, who needs a studio audience, anyway?"

Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer episodes

Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer will air for eight episodes.

Episode 1 - June 6

Guests joining the hosts in episode one include former professional footballer Rio Ferdinand and comedian Chris Ramsay. Meanwhile, Mo Farah and Ellie Simmonds join Peter for this week’s sporting tournament and watch as Peter takes on one of his biggest challenges yet with Jermaine Jenas...skydiving!

Plus, there will also be a performance from Serge Pizzorno.

Episode 2 - June 13

This week, Liam Gallagher pops by for a chat and a game of Musical VAR, two sports superstars battle it out in The Sporting Fix, Peter takes on an extreme challenge with footballing legend Shaun Wright-Phillips, and a music megastar will Save Our Summer with an exclusive performance in The Garden Sessions.

Episode 3 - June 20

This episode, Jack Whitehall pops by for a chat and a game of Musical VAR, there's an exclusive performance by Anne-Marie in the Garden Sessions, and Abbey Clancy drops in for an extra special edition of Peter Crouch's Extreme Retirement.

Episode 4 - June 27

This week Jimmy Carr and Melanie C pop by for a chat and a game of Musical VAR, Jessica Ennis-Hill takes on Max Whitlock in The Sporting Fix, and Black Eyed Peas Save Our Summer with an exclusive performance in The Garden Sessions.

Episode 5 - July 4

This week, Aisling Bea pops by for a chat and a game of Musical VAR, Peter takes Joe Cole on an extreme retirement challenge and John Legend Saves Our Summer with an exclusive performance in The Garden Sessions.

Episode 6 - July 11

Tinie Tempah and Katherine Ryan pop by for a chat and a game of Musical VAR, Mo Farah takes on Jessica Ennis-Hill in the Sporting Fix, Peter takes Jamie Redknapp on an extreme retirement challenge, and Ellie Goulding Saves Our Summer with an exclusive performance in the Garden Sessions.

Episode 7 - July 18

Mo Gilligan and Anne-Marie pop by for a game of musical VAR, Jamie Redknapp takes on Dina Asher-Smith in the Sporting Fix, and Zara Larsson performs a Garden Session.

Episode 8 - July 25

Jamie Redknapp and Mo Farah go head to head in a spectacular Sporting Fix final, there's an extra-special footballing legends edition of Musical VAR, and AJ Tracey and Mabel give an exclusive performance in the Garden Sessions.

Episodes will air Saturday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.