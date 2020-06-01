The Salisbury Poisonings start date, cast and trailer from new BBC drama

The BBC has announced the air date and cast for its new factual drama The Salisbury Poisonings.

First announced in 2019, The Salisbury Poisonings is a new three-part drama about the 2018 Salisbury Novichok poisonings.

Originally due to air on BBC Two, the series will now air on BBC One across three consecutive nights at 9PM on 14th, 15th and 16th June.

The Salisbury Poisonings cast

The last will be led by Anne-Marie Duff as Tracy Daszkiewicz, Rafe Spall as Nick Bailey, MyAnna Buring as Dawn Sturgess and Johnny Harris as Charlie Rowley.

Further casting includes Mark Addy, Annabel Scholey, Ron Cook, Stella Gonet, Faye McKeever, Kimberley Nixon and Duncan Pow.

The series is written by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn and produced by Dancing Ledge Productions.

A synopsis from the BBC reads: "Salisbury focuses on the impact the 2018 Novichok poisonings had on the local community.

"The drama tells the remarkable story of how ordinary people and public services reacted to a crisis on their doorstep, displaying extraordinary heroism as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency.

"Salisbury captures the bravery, resilience and, in some cases, personal tragedy of the unsuspecting locals, who faced a situation of unimaginable horror so close to home."

You can watch a first trailer below...

Speaking about the series, co-writer Declan Lawn said: "I've probably become more emotionally involved than I have in any other project. You see these local civil servants, police officers and a community come together to do the most extraordinary job, it's remarkable."

Fellow co-writer Adam Patterson added: "And, under the most unprecedented duress. They're essentially fighting an invisible enemy in this nerve agent, Novichok, which can’t be seen, smelt or tasted, of which a teaspoon can kill thousands of people. There’s a constant push and pull.

"People want the city reopened, for good reason, because footfall has diminished, and businesses are closing and yet to do it too quickly, you could jeopardise not only the community, but thousands of others. So, it really is an amazing story."

The Salisbury Poisonings airs on BBC One at 9PM on 14th, 15th and 16th June.