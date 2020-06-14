The Salisbury Poisonings cast from new BBC drama and when to watch

The BBC has announced the air date and cast for its new factual drama The Salisbury Poisonings.

First announced in 2019, The Salisbury Poisonings is a new three-part drama about the 2018 Salisbury Novichok poisonings.

Originally due to air on BBC Two, the series will now air on BBC One across three consecutive nights at 9PM on 14th, 15th and 16th June.

The Salisbury Poisonings cast

The last will be led by Anne-Marie Duff as Tracy Daszkiewicz, Rafe Spall as Nick Bailey, MyAnna Buring as Dawn Sturgess and Johnny Harris as Charlie Rowley.

Further casting includes Mark Addy, Annabel Scholey, Ron Cook, Stella Gonet, Faye McKeever, Kimberley Nixon and Duncan Pow.

The series is written by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn and produced by Dancing Ledge Productions.

A synopsis from the BBC reads: "Salisbury focuses on the impact the 2018 Novichok poisonings had on the local community.

"The drama tells the remarkable story of how ordinary people and public services reacted to a crisis on their doorstep, displaying extraordinary heroism as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency.

"Salisbury captures the bravery, resilience and, in some cases, personal tragedy of the unsuspecting locals, who faced a situation of unimaginable horror so close to home."

Watch The Salisbury Poisonings on TV and online

The Salisbury Poisonings starts on Sunday, June 14 at 9PM on BBC One and continues on Monday, June 15 and Tuesday June 16 at 9PM.

Episodes will be available to watch online live and on catch up via BBC iPlayer here.

In the opening episode, emergency services descend on Salisbury’s city centre where they find Sergei and Yulia Skripal unconscious on a park bench.

They are taken to hospital, where doctors struggle to diagnose the source of their illness. DS Nick Bailey (Rafe Spall) decides to investigate the Skripals' home, but soon after returning to work he begins to feel ill.

Tracy Daszkiewicz (Anne-Marie Duff), Director of Public Health for Wiltshire Council, is called into an emergency meeting, where it’s revealed that it was an attempted assassination with an unidentified poison. Tracy realises the potential danger and locks down the main sites but, when CCTV footage shows the Skripals have been all over town, she fears the entire city centre could have been infected with an unidentified toxin.

Meanwhile, Dawn Sturgess (MyAnna Buring) is furious at herself for missing a planned trip to the playground with her daughter. As her boyfriend, Charlie Rowley (Johnny Harris), comforts her, she vows to turn things around.

As Tracy struggles to deal with the responsibility of having the safety of thousands in her hands, Nick’s condition worsens.

