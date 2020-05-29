BAFTA TV Awards 2020 host and date confirmed for virtual ceremony

The BAFTA TV Awards 2020 will take place this summer with a virtual ceremony.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has today confirmed details for this year’s Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards after the original ceremony was postponed in the Spring.

Nominations will be announced on Thursday, June 4 before a virtual awards ceremony on Friday 31 July which will air as-live on BBC One.

The Awards ceremony will take place as a closed studio, socially-distanced show, with nominees invited to accept their awards virtually.

Presenter, comedian, writer, actor and director, Richard Ayoade will host the ceremony for the first time.

Richard Ayoade said: “I am as surprised as you are that this is still going ahead.”

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive at BAFTA, commented: “We are delighted to confirm the new date and format for both the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards.

"We want to celebrate and reward the talented individuals who make up the television industry, both behind and in-front of the camera, many of whom have continued to entertain and inform the nation in recent weeks.

"I am thrilled that Richard Ayoade will be hosting the Television Awards for the first time and with him at the helm, the evening is set to be great entertainment.”

Kate Phillips, Commissioning Controller Entertainment at the BBC added: “I’m really pleased we’re able to bring the BAFTA TV Awards 2020 to BBC One this July.

"As always they will celebrate the best of British TV throughout the year, as well highlight the great programming and memorable moments that have entertained so many throughout recent tough times.”