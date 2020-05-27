Total Wipeout returns to BBC One with special highlight episodes

Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness are to narrate special highlight episodes of Total Wipeout on BBC one.

Total Wipeout was first broadcast on BBC One in 2009 and ran for six series over three years.

The series saw twenty contestants take on the unforgiving obstacle course in the hope of bagging the £10,000 prize.

Now its returning with a new highlight series overseen by Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness.

In Total Wipeout: Freddie and Paddy Takeover, classic episodes of the much-loved show will be re-voiced by cricketing legend, presenter and broadcaster Freddie Flintoff, and comedian, actor and presenter Paddy McGuinness.

The BBC say "the pair will add hilarious commentary to the action as the brave contestants tackle iconic games such as Sucker Punch, The Sweeper and of course The Big Red Balls."

Freddie Flintoff said: "I can't wait to be involved with this brilliant show and to have a laugh watching people fumble with those big red balls!”

Paddy McGuiness added: “Now more than ever we need to laugh at people bouncing off those big red balls. I’m so happy to be involved in bringing this classic show back!”

Cat Lynch, Joint-Managing Director of programme makers Initial, commented: "Total Wipeout: Freddie and Paddy Takeover is just what we need right now. It’s a joyful, irreverent show which families can enjoy together.

"Freddie and Paddy will add a brilliant dose of mischief and warmth so viewers can enjoy a new take on these classic episodes.”

Rachel Ashdown, Commissioning Editor BBC Entertainment, added: “Total Wipeout: Freddie and Paddy Takeover is a brilliant mix of have-a-go heroes, humour and heart and I’m looking forward to introducing a whole new generation to the dastardly big red balls.”

An air date for the series, which will be voiced and edited remotely, will be announced in due course.