Celebrity MasterChef 2020 is on its way and the start date has been confirmed.

Celebrity MasterChef invites a number of famous faces from the world of sport, show business, music and drama to chop, slice and sizzle their way to the trophy.

Seasoned judges, John Torode and Gregg Wallace return to have their taste buds challenged, whilst they whittle down the twenty celebrity contestants; comparing their culinary skills in their hunt to single out one champion.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 air date

Celebrity MasterChef starts Wednesday July 1 at 9PM, on BBC One it's been announced. Further episodes in the first week will air on Friday, July 3 at 7:30PM and 8:30PM.

You'll be able to watch on TV via BBC One and online through the BBC iPlayer.

In the first four weeks, celebs will be split into groups of 5 who will take part in the heats, with two making it through to the semi-finals in each week.

The 20 celebrities hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year’s champion Greg Rutherford, include actors Shyko Amos, Phil Daniels and Felicity Montagu, actor and comedian Crissy Rock and comedian Judi Love.

Also appearing are recording artist Myles Stephenson, musician Lady Leshurr, conductor for the Kingdom Choir, Karen Gibson, television presenters Gethin Jones and Dom Littlewood, travel presenter Amar Latif, television and radio presenter Jeff Brazier, broadcaster and internet personality Riyadh Khalaf and Olympic gold medallists and sports presenters Sam Quek MBE and Sir Matthew Pinsent CBE.

Completing the line up are RuPaul UK finalist and drag artist Baga Chipz, reality personality Pete Wicks, The Apprentice star and entrepreneur Thomas Skinner, tennis coach Judy Murray OBE and football legend John Barnes MBE.

Those that make it through the heats will go forward to the semi-final week in a bid to make it through to the grand final.

The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous winners.

Alongside Greg, they include John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.