Celebrity MasterChef 2020 line up, next episode and how to watch online

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 is on its way - here's where to watch online and when the next episode. airs.

Celebrity MasterChef invites a number of famous faces from the world of sport, show business, music and drama to chop, slice and sizzle their way to the trophy.

Advertisements

Seasoned judges, John Torode and Gregg Wallace return to have their taste buds challenged, whilst they whittle down the twenty celebrity contestants; comparing their culinary skills in their hunt to single out one champion.

When is Celebrity MasterChef 2020 on TV?

Celebrity MasterChef will air three episodes a week.

In the third week of the series, episodes will air Wednesday July 15 at 9PM, on BBC One with further episodes on Thursday July 16 at 8PM and Friday, July 17 at 8PM.

You'll be able to watch online as episodes air and catch up for 30 days via the BBC iPlayer.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 line up

In the first four weeks, celebs will be split into groups of 5 who will take part in the heats, with two making it through to the semi-finals in each week.

Advertisements

Competing in the first heat will be recording artist in X Factor winning group Rak-Su, Myles Stephenson; Death In Paradise star Shyko Amos; The Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner; stand-up comedian and Loose Women panellist Judi Love; and former footballer and manager turned pundit, John Barnes.

In week 2 (from July 8) are Quadrophenia actor Phil Daniels, RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, Gold medal winning Olympic hockey player Sam Quek, Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson and TV presenter Dom Littlewood .

In the third heat (from July 15) are star of This Time with Alan Partridge and Bridget Jones's Diary Felicity Montagu, TV presenters Amar Latif, Gethin Jones and Jeff Brazier and singer Lady Leshurr.

In the final heat will be tennis coach and the mother of Andy and Jamie Murray Judy Murray, actress and comedian Crissy Rock, TOWIE star Pete Wicks, broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf and gold medal winning Olympic rower Sir Matthew Pinsent.

Those that make it through the heats will go forward to the semi-final week in a bid to make it through to the grand final.

Advertisements

The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous winners.

They include Greg Rutherford, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.