Lockdown wedding to air on Channel 4 with Fred Sirieix in charge

Channel 4 has announced it will air a special lockdown wedding this June.

With the current lockdown restrictions forcing countless couples to cancel their big day, one pair have been given a second chance.

Hitched At Home: Our Lockdown Wedding will see couple Louise and Patrick wed on Channel 4 with a special ceremony hosted by master of ceremonies Fred Sirieix.

Louise and Patrick, who were originally destined for a big ‘festival-wedding’ for over 200 people in an orchard, will hand over all the planning to Fred, who’ll be pulling out all the stops by working his magic to give the couple a day they’ll never forget.

Channel 4 tease: "After recovering from the surprise that not all hope was lost, and that their big day is back on track, Louise and Patrick will give us a behind the scenes look as they plan their big day in just two weeks.

"Throughout this joyously uplifting special, Patrick and Louise will also give us a behind the scenes glimpse at their romantic three years together. We will also be witness to the couple expressing their commitment and love to one another through personalised vows."

As well as organising the wedding, Fred will also be organising their hen and stag dos.

Hitched At Home: Our Lockdown Wedding will air on Channel 4 at 9pm on the 1st June 2020.

Louise and Patrick said: “Having a virtual commitment ceremony, especially in these times of isolation, isn’t exactly how we thought we’d be doing this. But on the other hand, we absolutely could not have waited another year to do this.

"The day was the most remarkable way to celebrate our commitment to each other and it honestly was better than anything we could wish for. Fred planned a day that we won’t forget for the rest of our lives. We can’t wait to share it with everyone”.

Fred Sirieix added: “They had everything originally in place, but it all got taken away from them. So, I’m working with some of my most trusted colleagues to throw the biggest bash we can in these circumstances.

"I’m working my finger to the bone to organise plenty of surprises for Louise and Patrick and we’re going to make it a day they’ll never forget. I promise you, you will not want to miss it."